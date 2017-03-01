CapeNature launches

online booking

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 by CapeNature

CapeNature is pleased to announce that we’ve launched an online booking portal for our self-catering accommodation products around the province. Read on below for information on how you can make your booking online.

In this post, we will guide you through some questions you may have about the online booking portal including What, Where, When, and How you can book online. If you don’t need to read through the instructions, simply click here to visit our reserves page, and get started.

What can I book online?

Currently the system allows you to book all self-catering accommodation, ie – cabins, cottages etc, across our reserves, but not any camp sites or activities.

But what if I want to book a campsite or overnight hiking hut?

If you’d like to book any campsite, overnight hiking hut (including the Whale Trail) or any day activity, you will need to call us on

(021) 483-0190 or email us on reservation.alert@capenature.co.za.

Why can’t I book those online yet?

The products that you can’t book online are strictly limited in terms of numbers, and our central agents need to manage this process. As we expand our online capacity, we will add certain products (such as camping) to the online booking site in future. We will inform the public when new products are added.

Where do I book online?

Right on this website. All you need to do is follow the simple process outlined below.

1. Head to the page for the reserve you’d like to stay at. (See example below)

2.Click on the self-catering accommodation option of your choice. (See example below)

3. Once you’ve checked that the option you’ve chosen will suit your accommodation needs, hit the big green ‘Book Now’ button on the right hand side of the page. (See example below)

4. This will take you to the relevant booking page for your product and/or reserve. Follow the instructions listed on the right hand side of the page and you’ll be able to book your accommodation. (See example below)

Please note that you’ll need to either register on the site (if it’s your first time using it) or log in to your already created profile, before you can secure your booking. If you’d like to register or login before choosing your preferred dates, you can do so by hitting the ‘Login’ or ‘Register’ buttons on the top right of the screen.

5. Check the contents of your basket, to make sure the booking details are correct, and to see how much you’ll be paying (see example below)

How do I pay for my booking?

CapeNature’s online booking portal uses a secure third-party credit card payment system provided by PayGate. The system accepts any Visa or Mastercard credit, debit or cheque card. Payment must be made in full, up front.

How do I know my booking is successful?

Your successful booking will appear in the ‘confirmed reservations’ tab on the online booking portal. You will also receive a payment confirmation email from PayGate, and a booking confirmation email from CapeNature, which will include an attachment with reserve details and rules.

Remember to print this out and bring it to the reserve as proof of your booking.

If you mislay your confirmation, you may log in to the online booking system at any time, go to the confirmed reservations page, and hit ‘email confirmation’ and it will be emailed to the address you used to register online.

Please note that it is the client’s responsibility to check that the details of their booking are correct BEFORE they make payment. CapeNature cannot be held liable for any mistakes made during the booking process.

When can I book online?

Any time – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Click here to head to our reserves page and get started.

I booked online, but need to cancel or change my booking, as my plans have changed. What do I do?

To make any amendments or cancellations please call us directly on (021) 483-0190 or email reservation.alert@capenature.co.za. Please have your booking reference number handy, as our agents will need that to access your booking. Please read our online booking terms and conditions here: capenature.co.za/online-booking-terms-and-conditions for the full details on our cancellation, amendments and refund process.

I’d prefer to deal with an agent, rather than booking online.

No problem! You can still give our call centre a ring on (021) 483-0190 or email your booking request to reservation.alert@capenature.co.za.

We hope you enjoy the convenience and simplicity of booking online, and look forward to hosting you on our reserves!