Celebrate World Oceans Day 2017 with CapeNature

Thursday, June 8, 2017 by Blanche de Vries

Today, 8 June, we celebrate World Oceans Day, a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future. Every year, World Oceans Day provides a unique opportunity to honour, help protect, and conserve the world’s oceans.

This year’s theme, Our Oceans, Our Future, places a conservation focus on solutions to plastic pollution and preventing marine litter for a healthier ocean and a better future.

Whether you live at the coast or inland, whether you eat seafood or not, everyone depends on the ocean. Did you know that a healthy ocean generates more than half of the oxygen we breathe? Further benefits derived from the oceans include: climate regulation, waste absorption, sustenance, economic development, transportation, medicine and recreation. This is why our oceans, and the ecosystem that supports them, are so important to our, and the planet’s, future survival.

Marine Protected Areas, or MPAs, are vital in ensuring the future health of our marine ecosystem. CapeNature is proud to be the custodian of six MPAs in the province, namely Robberg, Goukamma, Stillbaai, De Hoop, Betty’s Bay and Rocherpan and aims to conserve marine life and promote the conservation and effective management of these biodiverse marine areas.

The African Penguin: indicator of our ocean health

Our MPAs sustain many marine species, which includes the African Penguin. This species is a key indicator of ocean health. The fact that they are in such decline, is a sign that our ocean is suffering. The video below provides some valuable insight into this magnificent seabird.

At CapeNature, we believe that our natural resources should be utilised sustainably. Everyone should benefit from them in the long-term, without any damage or harm befalling the environments which produce those resources, and the ocean is no different.

Whether it is through sustainable fishing practices, responsible tourism, scientific research, or just for recreation, the oceans are an integral part of our society. A healthy ocean means a healthy community.

Let’s all start doing our bit to help protect our oceans for the future.