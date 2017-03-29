Leopard safely translocated to natural environment

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 by CapeNature

A leopard that was recently seen approaching a vehicle in Gordon’s Bay has been safely rehomed in a natural environment within the Western Cape.



A video which went viral on social media this week depicted footage of the young female approaching a stationary vehicle with occupants inside.

On Monday 27 March, 2017 the animal was coincidentally caught on a farm in Somerset West in a cage trap legally set for feral dogs and caracal. The Cape Leopard Trust (CLT) was able to identify it as the same leopard that was seen in the video, as well as in other previous encounters in the Gordon’s Bay area. CapeNature’s conservation services officials, a veterinarian and a CLT researcher responded to the call out and inspected the animal.

With the safety and protection of the animal in mind, as well as the threat it potentially poses to humans, careful consideration was given to determine the most appropriate action. Given it was a young female, no more than 2-years-old, the chances of the animal infringing on another leopard’s territory would be limited. It was, therefore, collectively determined that the best course of action would be to translocate the animal to a safer habitat where it will be able to live freely in a natural environment. The translocation was successfully completed and the leopard is healthy and living back in the wild.