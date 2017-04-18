World Heritage Day

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 by CapeNature

World Heritage Day is celebrated on 18 April each year and is an opportunity for us to marvel in both our natural and cultural heritage.

World Heritage Sites are special and unique places with fragile ecosystems that need special care and one such site is the Cape Floral Region Protected Area World Heritage Site.

The Cape Floral Region is one of the eight South African World Heritage Sites which also include iSimangaliso Wetland Park, Robben Island, Maloti-Drakensberg Park, Mapungupwe Cultural Landscape, Vredefort Dome, the Fossil Hominid Sites of South Africa and Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape.

The Cape Floral Region was first inscribed onto the World Heritage List in 2004. At the time of the inscription the site was made up of 8 protected areas making up about 553 000 hectares. Today that area is now over 1 million hectares and has increased to 13 protected area clusters.

The extended Cape Floral Region is one of the richest areas for plants when compared to any similar sized areas in the world. It represents less than 0.5% of the area of Africa but is home to nearly 20% of the continent’s flora with some 69% of the 9000 identified plant species being endemic to the area.

A number of CapeNature managed protected areas are part of this World Heritage Site including the Groot Winterhoek, Cederberg, the Boland Mountain Complex, De Hoop, Anysberg, Swartberg, the Garden Route complex which includes Robberg and the Langeberg complex which is home to Grootvadersbosch – where our newest accommodation is situated.

The recent developments at Grootvadersbosch mean the area is a great option to visit if you want to see a world heritage site here in the Western Cape. Aside from the natural beauty which is on display in Grootvadersbosch, there are also 11 comfortable cottages, three with universal access, which were opened in November last year.